Avery Sommers To Return To Café Centro in April

Following her recent sold-out concert at Café Centro, Broadway and Cabaret Star Avery Sommers will return for another solo performance in April, once again produced by legendary pianist Copeland Davis.

The performance will take place on Wednesday, April 10, with dinner at 6:30 pm, showtime 8 pm.


In a tapestry of songs that combines hits from Broadway to Neil Sedaka to the Great American Songbook, Avery Sommers will be performing “my musical favorites for many years, the songs I love to sing, all put together in one concert,” including an audience sing-along to hits from the 1960s. She also promises to “weave in a few fun stories and magical memories” from her illustrious career in what promises to be another intimate and deliciously triumphant performance.

A South Florida treasure and Broadway veteran with a “powerhouse” voice (The New York Times) and charismatic stage presence, Sommers adds the debut concert is an “homage to my parents. For Sentimental Reasons was their favorite song.”

Avery Sommers: For Sentimental Reasons will be presented cabaret style and include a fabulous three-course dinner. Tickets are $170 for VIP seating, $120 for standard seating, and $80 each to sit at the bar. For reservations, call Café Centro at 561.514.4070.

Located at 2409 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach, Café Centro is celebrated for its music and entertainment offerings, as well as for its culinary excellence. For more information, please visit www.cafecentrowpb.com.

About Avery Sommers:

Avery Sommers appeared on Broadway in Ain't Misbehavin' replacing Nell Carter, Chicago, Showboat, and Broadway, and was in the first national tours of both The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (starring Ann-Margret) and Chicago (with Chita Rivera and Joel Grey), for which she won a Los Angles Ovation Award for Best Supporting Actress. On TV, she appeared on Miami Vice, many episodes of B.L. Stryker starring Burt Reynolds, and the CBS soap As The World Turns. Film credits include Lost Everything, Mysterious, Letters to God, and Hiding Victoria.

A frequent headliner at The Colony Hotel's Royal Room, Kravis Center, Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts, Arts Garage, and more, Sommers is both a Carbonell Award winner and a seven-time nominee. In addition, she is the recipient of a Silver Palm Award for Outstanding Contributions to South Florida Theater, and the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2010 Monaco International Film Festival. Currently, she serves on the boards of directors for both the Carbonell Awards and the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, and on the Honorary Board of Advisors for The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook

Photo Credit: Clare Coco




