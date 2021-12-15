ArtServe Welcomes Five New Community Leaders To Board Of Directors

Five new board members have been named to the board of directors for ArtServe, an award-winning arts incubator advancing the arts for social good as a creative laboratory and hub for experimental artists committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"On the cusp of our 34th year, ArtServe is emerging from the pandemic while having kept a strong focus on our artist members' needs, as well as those of our patrons and supporters," said ArtServe Board President Julie Williamson-Bresset, a wealth advisor with Truist Bank and resident of Parkland. "We are so happy to welcome these community leaders to our board. They will be an asset as we move into what will be an exciting time at ArtServe."

The new board members are:

Frank D'Agostino] with Champion Skater Productions in Fort Lauderdale;

Doug Evans, CEO of International Consulting, who is also treasurer of the ArtServe board;

Kimberlee Poulton, public involvement director of HNTB Corporation in Fort Lauderdale;

Avesta Shaygannik, corporate recruiter for Cross County Healthcare in Fort Lauderdale; and

Steve Stock with Victory Consulting in Pembroke Pines.

They join board vice president Will Spencer, Chief Social Enterprise Officer of 211 of Broward County; board secretary Gail Nicolaus, president of ZuZu Blue; immediate past president of the board Jeff Lowe, administrative manager, Broward County; Meka Mears of Lauderhill, chief administrator for P & M Healthcare; Barbra Pearlman, CPA, chief financial officer with Marrinson Group; Lori Smith-Lalla, Of Counsel at the Fort Lauderdale law firm Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman; Brian Stafford, project manager for Arquitectonica in Fort Lauderdale; and Molly Wilson, Brown & Brown Insurance in Fort Lauderdale.

"We are thrilled to have such a committed, dedicated board that is ready to grow our creative economy back to pre-COVID times," said ArtServe Executive Director Jason Hughes.