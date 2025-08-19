Arca Images Founder Alexa Kuve To Receive This Year’s Carbonell Ruth Foreman Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arca Images’ Founding Executive and Artistic Director, Alexa Kuve, will receive this year’s Carbonell “Ruth Foreman Award,” recognizing her contributions to the development of South Florida theater. The honor shines a spotlight on Arca Images’ 25-year history as one of the region’s leading Hispanic theater companies.

The Carbonell Awards foster the artistic growth of professional theater in South Florida. By choosing to honor Kuve this year, the organization will continue to elevate Spanish-language and Latino cultural achievements in the region. “I am truly humbled and grateful to be selected as the recipient of this year's prestigious Ruth Foreman Award, but am also so pleased for Arca Images, and all of us who have been working for decades to build professional Latin cultural organizations here,” said Kuve.

Kuve is an award-winning actress and producer and the founder, Executive and Artistic Director of Arca Images, a nonprofit organization based in Miami since 2001 and dedicated to Hispanic theater in both Spanish and English. Under her leadership, Arca Images has produced more than 100 theatrical works, including world premieres by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz and other internationally acclaimed artists. Beyond Miami, the company’s productions have been staged in Spain, France, and Mexico. Kuve also holds a Master’s in Spanish, is a Doctoral Candidate in Philology, and serves as an Adjunct Professor at Florida International University.

“Especially in this challenging moment of cutbacks in support from Florida and Federal sources, and proposed reductions in Miami-Dade County funding, I am very pleased to be part of the Carbonell family this year, working to strengthen the arts in South Florida. ¡Pa’lante!” Kuve added.

Ticket Information

The official Carbonell Awards ceremony will take place Monday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Florida Atlantic University Theatre in Boca Raton. More information about the awards and tickets is available at www.carbonellawards.org. More information about Arca Images, including past and current theater seasons, is available at www.arcaimages.org.

