Actors' Playhouse Wraps Up Their 34th Season With Heartfelt Romantic Comedy, NOW AND THEN

As their 34th season comes to an end, Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre is excited to announce the Florida premiere of Sean Grennan's heartfelt romantic comedy, Now and Then.

The production will run for a limited time beginning August 24 through September 11 with performances running from Wednesday to Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $90 and can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.

Now and Then is an inspiring story of love and life that follows Jamie, a young aspiring pianist working as a bartender. He is closing up for the night when a desperate last-minute customer enters and offers him and his girlfriend, Abby, two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. What follows is funny, moving, and captivating.

Premiering in 2018 at Peninsula Players' Theater, Now and Then is Sean Grennan's latest release. After acting for many years, Grennan began his writing career as co-librettist with his wife Kathy Santen for the musical Phantom of the County Opera at the Marriott Theatre at Lincolnshire. Since then, Grennan has released the musicals Married Alive!, A Dog's Life, and Another Night Before Christmas. His plays include LUCK!, Beer for Breakfast, As Long As We Both Shall Live, Making God Laugh, and The Tin Woman. Combined, Grennans' works have been produced all over the world. A favorite pen of Actors' Playhouse, the company has produced Married Alive!, Another Night Before Christmas, Making God Laugh and The Tin Women to critical and audience acclaim.

"Sean has a remarkable style of sharing original stories with great emotion, passion and humor," said Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco. "I'm thrilled to be directing my fifth Sean Grennan piece here at the Miracle Theatre with this amazing cast. His characters are incredibly universal and relatable to all of us."

Now and Then will be directed by David Arisco and includes a cast of theatre veterans including Kristian Bikic as Jamie, Mallory Newbrough as Abby, Stephen Trovillion as Man, and Laura Turnbull as Woman.

The creative team for Now and Then includes Scenic Design and Technical Direction by Gene Seyffer, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound Design by Alex "BT" Bonilla, Set Dressing and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura, Production Management by Carlos Correa and Production Stage Management by Amanda Corbin.

Actors' Playhouse will be producing Now and Then with the help of the many local sponsors, including The City of Coral Gables, the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, Miami-Dade County, Azamara, Bacardi U.S.A, NBC Miami, Zeta 92.3, and South Florida PBS.

Subscriptions for the Actors' Playhouse 35th Anniversary Season in 2022 - 2023 are on sale now, with packages starting as low as $225. Subscribers have access to a slew of benefits ranging from the best seats at the best prices to invites for special events and discounts to the area's finest restaurants. For more information on subscriber benefits visit www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.