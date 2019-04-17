Actors' Playhouse Raises $186,000 At The 28th Annual Reach For The Stars Gala Auction

On Saturday, April 13, notable guests, community members and theatre supporters gathered at the historic Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables for the 28th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction presented by Actors' Playhouse and Lexus of Kendall.

Hosted by Founding Board Chairman Dr. Lawrence Stein and Executive Producing Director Barbara S. Stein, 600 guests attended one of the most anticipated events on the South Florida calendar that featured an auditorium full of live and silent auction items up for bid. The evening's gourmet dining was provided by 30+ of Coral Gables' finest restaurants, with an open bar sponsored by Bacardi U.S.A. and complimentary wine courtesy of Domaine Bousquet.

Celebrity guest auctioneer for his 28th year was South Florida's own Bob Soper, joined by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco.

Funk Pedal, featuring Von Henry on vocals, Don Slesnick III on guitar and Elliot Sneider on piano/keyboard rocked the house as guests enjoyed an evening of spirited bidding.

The popular auction is the major fundraising event for Actors' Playhouse. This year's funds of $186,000 will be dedicated to youth programming and an endowment fund to guarantee the future of the theatre for generations to come.

Headlining this year's auction was a 2019 Lexus RX one-year lease from Lexus of Kendall. Additionally, live and silent auction items included luxury cruises courtesy of Azamara Club Cruises, airfare provided by member airlines of the Star Alliance network, worldwide hotel travel courtesy of InterContinental Hotel Miami and Hyatt Regency, the Everglades Penthouse Suite at The Biltmore, fabulous jewelry, exclusive celebrity wine dinners at popular South Florida restaurants, golf packages, fine art, sports collectors items, spa visits and more.

Actors' Playhouse honored Star Alliance, one of the world's largest global airline alliances, for their many years of friendship and longtime support of the Reach for the Stars Gala Auction. Through the generosity of so many of Star Alliance's affiliates, Actors' Playhouse patrons have enjoyed traveling around the world receiving excellent and friendly service, each airline offering their own distinctive cultural identity.

Participating restaurants included ABC Bartending School, Anacapri Pinecrest, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Bacardi U.S.A., Benihana, The Café at Books & Books, Caffe Abbracci, Catering By Les, Catering by Lovables, Chocolate Fashion, Clutch Burger, CrêpeMaker Inc., Domaine Bousquet, Edda's Cake Designs, Häagen-Dazs, House Kitchen & Bar, KAO Sushi & Grill by SushiClub, LOUI Restaurant, M House Restaurant, MesaMar Seafood Table, MG Events, Morton's The Steakhouse, Ortanique on the Mile, Pincho, Rincon Argentino, Sawa Restaurant & Lounge, Seasons 52, Starbucks, Talavera Cocina Mexicana, Tropical Chinese Restaurant and Uvaggio Wine Bar.

With the close of a successful 28th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction, Actors' Playhouse is already planning next year's 29th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction, which will be celebrated on April 18, 2020. For additional information on how to get involved contact the Actors' Playhouse Development Office at 305.444.9293, extension 609 or visit www.actorsplayhouse.org.





