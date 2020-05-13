Actors' Playhouse Presents Virtual Master Classes

Virtual masterclasses are taught by Theatre for Young Audiences Director Earl Maulding and Professional Dancer Reynel Reynaldo. All classes will take place using the online conferencing platform, Zoom. A master class URL and password will be sent to you after registration.

See a schedule of classes below.

Virtual Musical Theatre Dance Class ($20 per class)

Saturdays

Class time for ages 7 - 12: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Class time for ages 13 - 18: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Move & Groove with Actors' Playhouse Theatre for Young Audiences Director Earl Maulding while learning music and choreography from two of Actors' Playhouse's upcoming hit Broadway productions On Your Feet! and Disney's Newsies.

Virtual Group Monologue Class ($20 per class)

Tuesdays

Class time for ages 8 - 12: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Students will receive individual monologue instruction from Actors' Playhouse Theatre for Young Audiences Director Earl Maulding in a group setting. All participants will prepare (in advance) a 30-second monologue to perform virtually and then be coached by Earl and the rest of the class. Special attention to objective, focal point, physical and vocal expression will be provided!

Virtual Group Jazz Dance Class ($20 per class)

Tuesdays

Class time for ages 10 - 18: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Work on perfecting your Jazz Dance technique and performance skills while learning fun and challenging choreography from professional dancer Reynel Reynaldo.

Virtual Group Monologue Class ($20 per class)

Wednesdays

Class time for ages 8 - 12: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Class time for ages 13 - 18: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Students will receive individual monologue instruction from Actors' Playhouse Theatre for Young Audiences Director Earl Maulding in a group setting. All participants will prepare (in advance) a 30-second monologue to perform virtually and then be coached by Earl and the rest of the class. Special attention to objective, focal point, physical and vocal expression will be provided!

Virtual Group Voice Over Class ($20 per class)

Thursdays

Class time for ages 8 - 12: 4:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

Class time for ages 13 - 18: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

In a Group setting discover the ins and outs of Voice Over Acting from Actors' Playhouse Theatre for Young Audiences Director Earl Maulding. All participants will perform scripts from Commercials and/or Animated Shows and then be coached by Earl and the rest of the class. Special attention to script analysis, vocal production and character development.

Virtual Group Hip-Hop Class ($20 per class)

Thursdays

Class time for ages 7 - 12: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Class time for ages 13 - 18: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Work on perfecting your Hip-Hop Dance technique and performance skills while learning fun and challenging choreography from professional dancer Reynel Reynaldo.

Virtual Group Vocal Performance Class ($20 per class)

Fridays

Class time for ages 8 - 12: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Class time for ages 13 - 18: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Students will receive individual song performance instruction from Actors' Playhouse Theatre for Young Audiences Director Earl Maulding in a group setting. All participants will prepare (in advance) a one-minute song of their choice to perform virtually and then be critiqued by Earl and the rest of the class. Special attention to breath support, focal point, diction and voice placement will be provided!

INDIVIDUAL CLASSES:

Virtual Monologue OR Vocal Performance Coaching ($60 per hour)

Receive private virtual coaching on your prepared monologue and/or song from Actors' Playhouse Theatre for Young Audiences Director Earl Maulding!

*Ages 8 and up - by appointment only.

Virtual Jazz or Hip-Hop Dance Coaching ($60 per hour)

Receive private virtual jazz and/or hip-hop coaching from

professional dancer Reynel Reynaldo!

*Ages 8 and up - by appointment only.

Click HERE to register





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You