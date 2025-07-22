Actors' Playhouse Dedicates Dr. Lawrence & Barbara Stein Center For The Performing Arts At The Miracle Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has dedicated the Dr. Lawrence and Barbara Stein Center for the Performing Arts, honoring the extraordinary vision, leadership and generosity of the organization's founders. This historic milestone celebrates the Steins' lasting contributions to the performing arts in South Florida and their foundational role in shaping the company since its inception in 1988. This dedication honors the Steins within the Miracle Theatre, which remains the home of Actors' Playhouse and continues to operate under its historic name.

For more than three decades, Dr. Lawrence and Barbara Stein have been passionate champions of live theatre and cultural access across Miami-Dade County. Their dedication has nurtured generations of families, artists and playwrights, helping to position the Miracle Theatre as a beloved cultural home in Coral Gables, a major Miami-Dade County Cultural Institution, and a designated Florida Presenting Cultural Organization.

Their vision was never clearer or more vital than in the early 1990s, when the historic Miracle Theatre, the crown jewel of Coral Gables' Miracle Mile, was at risk of being sold and demolished to make way for big box retail. Refusing to let this architectural and cultural treasure disappear, the Steins led a bold campaign to save it. Under their leadership, Actors' Playhouse forged a groundbreaking public-private partnership with the City of Coral Gables to acquire, restore and transform the space into a permanent home for the performing arts.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of the Steins and the success of a $10 million capital campaign led by Actors' Playhouse backed by a community of supporters, the 1948 Art Deco movie palace was transformed into a vibrant, three-stage performing arts center. When the renovated theatre reopened in 1995 with a production of Man of La Mancha, it sparked a cultural renaissance in the heart of downtown Coral Gables. Today, the neighborhood is home to more than 100 restaurants, retailers, residences, a museum and art cinema, and over 150 multinational businesses.

This fall, Actors' Playhouse will bring Man of La Mancha back to the stage to mark the theatre's 30th anniversary and celebrate the full-circle moment of this new naming. The Steins' belief that "no dream is impossible," echoing the show's iconic anthem "The Impossible Dream," continues to inspire all who walk through the theatre's doors.

"It is with sincere pride and privilege that we have worked alongside a community of talented individuals, supporters and patrons to make a difference through the power of live theatre," said Dr. Lawrence and Barbara Stein. "We are grateful for the team effort that built this legacy and hope this honor inspires a new generation to pursue their dreams and contribute to a vibrant community."

Today, the Miracle Theatre welcomes more than 150,000 patrons annually and remains a cornerstone of South Florida's cultural scene. The naming of the Dr. Lawrence and Barbara Stein Center for the Performing Arts ensures that their legacy will continue to uplift audiences, artists and dreamers for generations to come.

A Gala Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 4 at the Miracle Theatre to honor the Steins and commemorate this milestone in the company's history. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jackie Zucker, Actors' Playhouse Development and Engagement Director, at jzucker@actorsplayhouse.org.

For more information about Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, visit www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

