ARTS GARAGE Announces Five Upcoming Shows & Special Events In Delray Beach

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today promoted five upcoming shows and special events in January and February:

Tuesday, January 25, at 7 pm

Leslie Gold: Lessons for Our Future Selves

"The Radio Chick" is the on-air name for Leslie Gold who has spent her career as a top rated, major market on-air media talent, and successful entrepreneur. Her current passion is the acclaimed A Life's Story Podcast series, the resultant work creating personal audio documentaries of the life stories of parents and grandparents for families; and speaking to groups on the subject of "Rethinking Aging."

Tickets: $15

Fridays, January 28 & February 25, at 8 pm

Garage Queens

Back by Delicious and Divine Demand, the Fierce, Fabulous and Fascinating Garage Queens on the last Friday of every month in 2022. These jaw-dropping, crowd-tickling, glitter-glowing shows will be hosted by the inimitably exquisite "Diva, Icon and Legend" Ariel Rimm, and will feature some of South Florida's most electrifying drag entertainers: Adelaide, Citris, and Angie Ovahness Pryce, along with special surprise guests, all stunningly coiffed and bedecked.

Tickets: $35 & $40

Thursday, February 10, at 6:30 pm

Leslie Gray Streeter: Black Widow

The kick-off speaker of the new Authors Speak series is Leslie Gray Streeter, the longtime pop culture columnist for The Palm Beach Post before publishing her widely praised memoir Black Widow. With her signature warmth, hilarity, and tendency to overshare, Streeter looks at widowhood through the prism of race, mixed marriage, and aging. She redefines the stages of grief, from coffin shopping to day-drinking, to being a grown-ass woman crying for your mommy, to breaking up and making up with God, to facing the fact that life goes on even after the death of the person you were supposed to live it with. The theme of this new series is The Impact of Race on American Society and it is jointly presented by the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, Arts Garage, and the Community Redevelopment Agency of Delray Beach.

Register for FREE at https://bit.ly/AuthorsSpeakFEB.

Saturday, February 26, at 6:30 pm

Arts Garage 11th Annual Gala

A Night at the Copacabana

Featuring the Chino Nunez Orchestra

The most important fundraiser each year at Arts Garage, the Gala will include live music, a silent and live auction, complimentary cocktails, and a plated dinner by Chez Gourmet. Attendees will love the Latin flair that Chino Nunez brings from salsa to merengue. Festive attire is admired but not required.

SOLD OUT but sponsorships are still available.

How to Get Tickets to Leslie Gold &/or Garage Queens:

Tickets are available by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.