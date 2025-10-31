ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR. Comes to the Riverside Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Riverside Theatre will present a lively new retelling of the Disney animated classic with Alice in Wonderland JR., performed by talented young actors (ages 11-18) on the Stark Stage, November 20–22, 2025.

Audiences are invited to fall down the rabbit hole with Alice as she explores the curious world of Wonderland on a journey of imagination and self-discovery. This 60-minute stage adaptation of the beloved Disney animated film — inspired by the tales of Lewis Carroll — makes a triumphant return to the Broadway Junior® catalog with an updated script and score crafted especially for young performers.

When young Alice tumbles into a world where everything seems upside down, she must find her way home—and herself—along the way. Audiences will meet all their favorite Wonderland characters, including the ever-tardy White Rabbit, the mischievous Cheshire Cat, a laid-back Caterpillar, the wacky Mad Hatter, and the hot-tempered Queen of Hearts.

Alice in Wonderland JR. features Disney favorites like “The Golden Afternoon,” “The Unbirthday Song,” and “Painting the Roses Red,” alongside exciting new numbers from the 2010 live-action film.

After more than a decade of trying to bring Lewis Carroll’s whimsical world to the screen, Walt Disney began work on the animated Alice in Wonderland in 1948. To capture Carroll’s imaginative poetry, Disney enlisted top songwriters to weave the verses into the narrative. The film premiered in London on July 26, 1951, and in New York City two days later. Although it struggled during its initial release, it found new life and acclaim when re-released in 1974.

A live-action adaptation followed in 2010, starring Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, and Helena Bonham Carter. The film was both a critical and commercial success, earning over one billion dollars worldwide and becoming the second highest-grossing film of its year.

Alice in Wonderland JR. is directed by Kevin Quillinan and stars Lilia Hayes (Alice), Esme Weston (Small Alice), Casey Watkins (Tall Alice), Charlie Clark (Mathlida), Madelynne Hirst (White Rabbit), Josie Frazier (Doorknob), Caitlyn Myers (Dodo Bird), Keira Taylor (Tweedle Dee), Arabella Doutrich (Tweedle Dum), Hazel Locke (Rose), Emmy Kazmerowski (Lily), Ava Monroe (Petunia), Sofia Pitts (Daisy), Reva Ullian (Violet), Elizabeth Kelly (Caterpillar), Carlee Miranda (Mad Hatter), Marissa Beiter (March Hare), Noah Palacios (King of Hearts), Lane Kirkland (Queen of Hearts), Desi Del Bianco (Ace of Spades), Samuel Sultzman (Two of Clubs), Grant Pickering (Three of Diamonds), Alexander Augustsson (Four of Hearts).

The rest of the cast includes: Avery Anderson, Eva Besares, Pizzette Del Bianco, Mckenzie Bloss, True Britton, Willow Britton, Carlisle Bruce, Emma Canipe, Finleigh Capra, Mars Capra, Charlie Clark, Hudson Hirst, Dahlia Houston, Adalynd Hubbard, Isabella Isaacson, Marley Keppel, Willa Kite, Avery Kuveke, Sophie Laufersweiler, Elliot Morein, Mollee Moore, Leah Petrulak. Morgan Seip, Emily Smeal, Paloma Szajbely, London Thomas, Jenna Wickre, Ella Wolf, Madison Young.

The production crew includes: Debbie Quillinan (Music Director), Emily Olsson & Kevin Quillinan (Choreographers), Casey Watkins & Jenna Wickre (Student Choreographers), Emily Luongo (Scenic Designer), Anna Hillbery (Costume Designer), ? (Lighting Designer), Rhiannon Blanchette (Sound Designer), Emily Luongo (Props Designer), and ? (Stage Manager).

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More