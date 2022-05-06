AKI's Family Arts Festival Comes to South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

All Kids Included (AKI) is ready for the South-Dade community to come out to enjoy this Saturday's 16th Annual Family Arts Festival, a free, multidisciplinary community arts event for children and families with and without disabilities.

The event at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and features live performances, interactive arts activities, book giveaways, food vendors, and more.

"We are so thankful to our partners, friends, and sponsors for supporting our shared mission to help children of all abilities access and enjoy all that the arts have to offer" stated Annie Hoffman, Education and Outreach Manager of the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.

"This is a great event where everyone can come out and have a fun day together and be reminded of the arts power to connect us all."

The event features two in-person performances by Manual Cinema of Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About A Terrible Monster, which is adapted from award-winning children's author Mo Willems' books and includes music, immersive sound, DIY cinema, and projection.

The Family Arts Festival will also highlight multimedia artist Jen Clay's "Soft Sanity," which incorporates video and an interactive textile installation, presented with a soundscape developed by Richard Vergez.

There will be performances by Children's Voice Chorus, Ballet at the Park and African Watoto. Also featured is a fun didgeridoo and percussive instrument activity with local musician Michael Gil as well as American Sign Language storytelling by John Paul Jebian.

All Kids Included provides a wide range of accommodations to help make the arts accessible to every child and family member attending the festival. The event utilizes access technology and accommodations such as sensory inclusive performances, a quiet room, a social narrative, ASL interpretation, assistive listening, large print, Braille, and Audio Description.

The Family Arts Festival will also feature an art exhibit featuring original artwork created by children in grades Pre-K through 12 inspired by The Day You Begin, by Jacqueline Woodson, a National Book Award Winner, and two-time Pura Belpré Illustrator Award winner Rafael López.

i??Students were asked to read the book and address themes of inclusion, diversity, courage, and acceptance through their artwork. The winners will be announced during a special awards ceremony at the event.

The Family Arts Festival is co-presented with Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs with support from The Children's Trust.