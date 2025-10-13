AIR SUPPLY'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION and More Coming to the Kravis Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts revealed that tickets for legendary Australian rock icons, AIR SUPPLY'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION and blues rock band Robert Jon & THE WRECK go on sale Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m.

About AIR SUPPLY:

If it's true that practice makes perfect, then Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock–beloved by their millions of fans across the planet as AIR SUPPLY—have had nearly half a century to hone their skills, harness their passion and unleash the beautifully intimate yet rockin' romantic energy of those instantly identifiable 80s hits that made them global superstars.

As they surpass 50 years since they met in the chorus of the Australian touring company of Jesus Christ Superstar, the duo is ever-present on the road in North America and overseas to the tune of 130 dates a year-and passed a milestone 5600th live show.

AIR SUPPLY's overall sales and airplay statistics are equally astounding with a run of five consecutive Top Five Singles (“Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” “Here I Am”); selling a collective total of 20 million copies of their first three albums (Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever) and the 1983 Greatest Hits collection; achieving multi-million radio plays for five of their hits (including “Sweet Dreams” and the Jim Steinman-penned “Making Love Out of Nothing At All”); and having Graham honored with a BMI Million-Air Certificate recognizing three million performances of “All Out Of Love”.

2026 will bring more seemingly nonstop rousing performances of the smash hits by their powerhouse band. Under musical direction of lead guitarist Aaron McLain, the ensemble includes Mirko Tessandori (piano/keyboards/vocals), Pavel Valdman (drums) and Doug Gild (bass). Graham and Russell will mark their milestone with exciting projects in a variety of media. These include a biopic titled All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story, a Broadway comedy-drama musical featuring their songs (Lost in Love) and a yet to be titled autobiography by Graham and Russell. The duo will also be releasing their 18th studio album A Matter of Time, produced by Brian Howes, along with a very special vinyl compilation. It has been officially announced that Air Supply will receive their Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

About Robert Jon & THE WRECK:

Robert Jon & THE WRECK bring their signature blend of Southern rock and West Coast soul to the stage, captivating audiences around the world with searing guitar work, soulful harmonies, and honest songwriting. Since forming in 2011, they've toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe, sharing stages with Joe Bonamassa, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons, Samantha Fish, Buddy Guy and more. Their 2023 release Live at the Ancienne Belgique was hailed by Music News as “one of the best live albums.” Now, with their newest record, Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes produced by legendary Kevin Shirley earning widespread acclaim, the band is riding a new wave of momentum and winning over fans everywhere.

Robert Jon & The Wreck: Heartbreaks and Last Goodbyes US Tour

March 1

Sunday at 7 p.m.

Robert Jon & THE WRECK bring their signature blend of Southern rock and West Coast soul to the stage, captivating audiences around the world with searing guitar work, soulful harmonies and honest songwriting. Since forming in 2011, they've toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe, sharing stages with Joe Bonamassa, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons, Samantha Fish, Buddy Guy and more. Their 2023 release Live at the Ancienne Belgique was hailed by Music News as “one of the best live albums.” Now, with their newest record, Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes produced by legendary Kevin Shirley earning widespread acclaim, the band is riding a new wave of momentum and winning over fans everywhere.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets start at $46

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit k

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.



Air Supply—50TH Anniversary Celebration

April 17

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock's soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell's simple yet majestic songs create a unique sound that will forever be known as AIR SUPPLY. With their heavily orchestrated, sweet ballads, the Australian group became a staple of early-80s radio. They are celebrating over 50 years of worldwide hits, including many top five hits on the US Billboard Hot 100 such as “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” “Here I Am” and “Sweet Dreams”. AIR SUPPLY was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 and will receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $57.50

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More