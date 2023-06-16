$45,000 in Scholarships Awarded by Coconut Grove Arts Festival

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival Board has awarded $45,000 in scholarship funding to 15 talented Miami-Dade County high-school students. At a June 10 ceremony, each winning candidate was jointly awarded a $3,000 check by the Arts Festival Board of Directors and EngageLive, producers of the annual festival. The event was hosted by the newly renovated Marriott Miami Coconut Grove.

Says EngageLive CEO Tony Abelo, “We are in the business of connecting people to create truly engaging experiences, so it is wholly fitting that we are now joining with CGAF to ‘connect’ brilliant young artists with educational funding that will help further their studies. And we are honored to do so.”

According to CGAF President Monty Trainer, “Since 1963, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival has played a prominent role in promoting arts and culture in South Florida, most visibly through our efforts hosting the internationally acclaimed outdoor arts festival over Presidents' Day weekend each year.”

Coverage of the event was featured in print media, on TV, and via social media:

Behind the scenes, Trainer adds, the organization also has a proud history of giving back to the community through a range of arts educational and outreach programs offered throughout the year, including this highly anticipated Annual Scholarship Program.

According to CGAF’s Executive Director Camille Marchese, the annual initiative, although geared to motivate and support students with artistic talent, also provides many benefits to the Coconut Grove Arts Festival as a non-profit organization. “It’s a win-win scenario,” she says.

An Eye on the Future

“Funding scholarships for young aspiring artists not only fosters and motivates them to follow their dreams and become successful in their chosen fields, but it fosters important recognition throughout the art world that the Coconut Grove Arts Festival is an organization with an eye on the future of the professional community overall,” Marchese added.

The initial slate of high-school scholarship candidates included 40 seniors enrolled in the Miami-Dade Public Schools recommended by their respective art teachers. Students from that group were then adjudicated by a committee of professional artists and art educators who closely and expertly reviewed their art portfolios, artists’ statements, and teacher recommendations to select the 15 final winners.