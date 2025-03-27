13th Army Band of the Florida National Guard Comes to Moss Cultural Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will welcome the 13th Army Band of the Florida National Guard. This special live performance is on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. This FREE event is open to the public, but ticket reservations are required. Tickets can be reserved at MossCenter.org beginning April 4.

Known for its dynamic and diverse performances, the 13th Army Band brings a unique blend of musical styles, from the vibrant rhythms of the salsa band to the stirring sounds of its brass and concert bands. Whether you are in the mood for energetic Latin beats, uplifting patriotic anthems, or classic American standards, this is a performance you will not want to miss.

The 13th Army Band has been a beloved Florida institution for decades, with roots dating back to Miami in 1930, when it first formed at the 265th Coast Artillery. Through the years, the band has gained recognition for its masterfully executed renditions of both military and civilian music, including “The Star-Spangled Banner” and timeless tunes from legends like Frank Sinatra.

This family-friendly event is recommended for all ages and promises an unforgettable experience for attendees. To reserve tickets for adults, children, and infants (limit of two per person), visit MossCenter.org beginning April 4, stop by the Moss Center Box Office in person, or call (786) 573-5300.

