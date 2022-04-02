Palace of Fine Arts to Host Meeting Racism, Art, and Culture: An Urgent Conversation Concert

The federal Ministry of Culture and the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (Inbal), through the National Coordination of Music and Opera, will present the Contemporary Visions of The Third Root by the Tambuco Percussion Ensemble concert within the framework of the Meeting Racism, Art, and Culture: An Urgent Conversation.

As part of the multidisciplinary activities, the Contemporary Visions of the Third Root concert stands out. It will seek to pay tribute to the Afro-Mestizo roots of Latin music, which Ricardo Gallardo, artistic director of Tambuco, discussed.

He commented that the program will be divided into two parts: the first will feature the ensemble showing music that has been written for them by several Latin American composers. This music demonstrates the "richness of instruments and inherited musical forms to give a new expression, a new interpretation: the old instruments speaking with new voices."

The second, he said, will be music made with the guests. Héctor Infanzón tells us about the musical arrangements he made for three pieces, one of which is his own. These works are a reflection of the Afro-Mexican fusion, since they combine rhythms that tie together perfectly. According to Infanzón, this is a sign that Latin musicians have "the drum gene" inserted; meaning the rhythmic part inherited from blackness.

In the concert on Saturday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Hall of the highest cultural venue in Mexico, they will also be accompanied by Marcos Milagres on double bass. Adding another color to the sound palette, the winning singer from Guadalajara of the call Suena la Vida of the Morelia Music Festival, Natalia Ángel, who creates music in "real time" by singing an a cappella voice that is recorded and reproduced in "loops," will perform an improvisation. Evelin Acosta, a poet who has brought the art of the tenth spinel to the most important stages of our country, will address the arrival of Africans in America and invite the public to join him in the following verses:

The country is happy

with Tambuco in Fine Arts,

because we all have part

of a third root.

With a nuanced decimal,

I will make the invitations.

Verses, songs and sounds

to the Palace we will take.

see you on april ninth

with Tambuco Percussion.

The program will include, in addition to traditional music, works by Jorge Camiruaga, Leopoldo Novoa, Claudia Calderón, David Haro, Víctor Merino, and, of course, Héctor Infanzón himself.

Contemporary Visions of The Third Root will take place on Saturday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Hall of the Palace of Fine Arts and tickets will cost $30, $60 and $80; They are already on sale at the box office of the venue and in the Ticketmaster.com.mx System.

This meeting is organized by the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature through the National Theater Company, The National College, the Mexican Federation of Public Human Rights Organizations (FMOPDH), the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), and the Ibero-American University. Its purpose is to open the dialogue regarding the causes, forms of expression, and challenges that we face as a society in order to eradicate racism and discrimination in the fields of art and culture.

Strict Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

Pictured: Evelin Acosta