Tickets on Sale Friday for MAMMA MIA's 7th Return to Memphis

Performances run July 23-28.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Circuit Playhouse Photo 3 Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Circuit Playhouse
Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Playhouse On The Square Photo 4 Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Playhouse On The Square

Tickets on Sale Friday for MAMMA MIA's 7th Return to Memphis

The Orpheum Theatre Group announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MAMMA MIA! in Memphis will go on sale Friday, February 2, 2024. Tickets will be available at the Orpheum box office (203 S Main St), Ticketmaster, by visiting Click Here, or by calling 901.525.3000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@orpheum-memphis.com or by calling 901.529.4226. The 2023-2024 Orpheum Broadway Season is generously sponsored by Memphis Area Honda Dealers and Truist. 

  

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.  

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre.  The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Also produced by Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals is the Executive Producer in association with Work Light Productions.

 




RELATED STORIES - Memphis

1
Review: A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Theatre Memphis Photo
Review: A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Theatre Memphis

What did our critic think of A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Theatre Memphis? The fuel for the human spirit seems to be propelled by two things: Dreams and Faith. They sound like the same thing, but there’s a distinct difference. One is about seeing, and the other is about believing. Some people have faith without any dreams and others have the dreams without any faith.

2
Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Playhouse On The Square Photo
Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Playhouse On The Square

What did our critic think of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Playhouse On The Square?

3
Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Circuit Playhouse Photo
Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Circuit Playhouse

What did our critic think of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Circuit Playhouse?

4
Cant Turn You Loose: A Love Letter to Black Dance Begins Today Photo
Can't Turn You Loose: A Love Letter to Black Dance Begins Today

The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) presents the 34th Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance, Can't Turn You Loose: A Love Letter to Black Dance.

More Hot Stories For You

Show Cancellations This Weekend At Playhouse On The Square And TheatrWors@TheSquare Due To Inclement WeatherShow Cancellations This Weekend At Playhouse On The Square And TheatrWors@TheSquare Due To Inclement Weather
Collage Dance Hosts the 34th Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in DanceCollage Dance Hosts the 34th Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance
Collage Dance Performs Kevin Thomas's Ballet RISE Plus World Premiere By Hope Boykin, February 3- 4Collage Dance Performs Kevin Thomas's Ballet RISE Plus World Premiere By Hope Boykin, February 3- 4
TN Shakespeare Co. Brings Groundbreaking, Poetic Expressionism Of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE To Its Tabor StageTN Shakespeare Co. Brings Groundbreaking, Poetic Expressionism Of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE To Its Tabor Stage

Videos

Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

Memphis SHOWS
Wicked in Memphis Wicked
Orpheum Theatre (4/03-4/21)
Les Miserables in Memphis Les Miserables
Orpheum Theatre (2/06-2/11)
A Streetcar Named Desire in Memphis A Streetcar Named Desire
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (2/01-2/18)
The Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala in Memphis The Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/20-4/20)
Mamma Mia! in Memphis Mamma Mia!
Orpheum Theatre (7/16-7/21)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Memphis Mrs. Doubtfire
Orpheum Theatre (3/12-3/17)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity) in Memphis Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity)
The Orpheum (4/28-4/28)
THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood in Memphis THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood
Germantown Community Theatre (1/26-2/04)
Hamlet in Memphis Hamlet
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/04-4/21)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in Memphis Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Playhouse on the Square (1/19-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You