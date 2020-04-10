Theatre Memphis Shares Upcoming Programs and Activities

In response to the needs displayed during the current social distancing situation, Theatre Memphis has created resources for activities and support for the community. Even with the current status of the facility being closed for renovations, TM is actively keeping its patrons and volunteers informed and involved until the grand re-opening in August 2020.

"Theatre Memphis Cares" is a funding initiative that is meant to support members of the Theatre Memphis Family (volunteers, patrons, staff, etc.) financially. Individuals connected to Theatre Memphis may apply for limited financial assistance from the fund created by donations. To apply or donate, one can go to: https://theatrememphis.org/theatre-memphis-cares

"Online On Stage" is a Theatre Memphis Facebook group that serves as a clearinghouse for performers wanting to share their talents and possibly generate a tip jar to help support their art. Not all posts or events request donations, many just post storytime readings or their own performance art. It is open to the public to post event times and links for the community. A direct link to the group is: https://www.facebook.com/groups/685591448860793/?source_id=16013893869

A third outlet Theatre Memphis has up and running is "Choose Your Adventure." The Director of Outreach and Education at Theatre Memphis, Lena Wallace Black, posts options for content for a children's story and comments on the posts determine the choice of content. Each Monday a continuation of the story with the choices for the next chapter will be posted to keep the story going. See more about the series at https://theatrememphis.org/choose-your-adventure





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You