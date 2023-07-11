The Circuit Playhouse to Present A SPECIAL ELVIS TRIBUTE CONCERT BY THE BRAD BIRKEDAHL BAND

The Memphian Theatre, home of The Circuit Playhouse, will present A Special Elvis Tribute Concert by The Brad Birkedahl Band on August 9th at 7pm at The Circuit Playhouse (Overton Square Performing Arts District, 51 S. Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104).

Tickets are available now at Click Here or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.

The one and only Brad Birkedahl is coming back to The Circuit Playhouse to play another “deep-dive” of Elvis cuts/songs only the TRUE fans know. Brad and his band are Memphis treasures and a joy to watch. So, come back to The Circuit Playhouse – or what was once The Memphian Theatre, a favorite hang-out of Elvis' – on Wednesday August 9th. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind show!

The Brad Birkedahl Band Tribute Concert is August 9th at The Circuit Playhouse. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website at http://www.playhouseonthesquare.org/special-events.

The Brad Birkedahl Band Tribute Concert offers both single ticket and VIP table pricing. Single tickets are $35, VIP tickets are $50 which include some Memphian Theatre souvenirs, or a front-row table of 4 (very limited number) is $175 which also includes some Memphian Theatre Souvenirs.