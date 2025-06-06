TRAGEDY SOUND Comes to Playhouse on the Square in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tragedy Sound by Karen Saari is coming to Playhouse on the Square this summer. Performances will run July 11th – 27th.

Becky, Billie, and Mariel are three lifelong friends in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. When the three young women accept a dare and embark on a canoe trek in frigid waters, they find themselves stranded in the middle of Lake Superior.

Dangerous conditions prevail forcing them to face the choices they've made and the trappings of life in their hometown. A story about female friendship, motherhood, and the secrets we keep.

