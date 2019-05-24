RAIN A Tribute To The Beatles Returns To The Orpheum

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES presents The Best of Abbey Road Live! In celebration of the anniversary of the release of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits to life in addition to all your early favorites. The band will come to Memphis for one night only on Tuesday, June 25 at 7:30pm at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are on sale now and are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or the Orpheum box office (901.525.3000).

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!" (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate The Best of Abbey Road Live with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES. In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN brings the Abbey Road album to life with the 2019 Tour.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends!

Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

Photo Credit: Matt Christine Photography





