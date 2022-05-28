Playhouse on the Square Welcomes Young Area Professionals to Fourth Networking Event

Playhouse the Square, the Mid-South's largest professional live theatre company, will be hosting its fourth networking event for young professionals Thursday, June 30, 2022 - 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. Playhouse Wine Night will be in partnership with the West Memphis Chamber of Commerce.

Join Playhouse on the Square in the Overton Square Performing Arts District for a professionals' networking event during the 2021-2022 season. Enjoy wine with light snacks and connect with Mid-South professionals, business leaders, and startups in The Event Room of Playhouse on the Square. Guests also receive discounted tickets to the production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, opening at Playhouse on the Square June 17th.

The goal is for emerging leaders and seasoned professionals to meet in a casual, stress-free environment, have the opportunity to learn from one another, and to generate leads for their businesses and professional development. While also enjoying the backdrop of famous Overton Square. Light snacks and wine will be provided complimentary. There is a full bar in the Playhouse on the Square main lobby as well. Masks are recommended.