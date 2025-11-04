Playhouse on the Square Rings in the Holidays with A TUNA CHRISTMAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse on the Square will celebrate the holiday season with a new production of A Tuna Christmas, running November 21–December 21, 2025, at The Circuit Playhouse in the Overton Square Performing Arts District.

Directed by Dave Landis, the show features resident company members Michael Gravois and Daniel Stuart Nelson, who portray over 20 colorful characters from the fictional town of Tuna, Texas.

Written by Ed Howard, Joe Sears, and Jaston Williams, A Tuna Christmas centers on the quirky residents of Tuna as they prepare for the annual Christmas Yard Display Contest. As Vera Carp aims for her 15th consecutive win, a mischievous “Christmas Phantom” threatens to upend the festivities by vandalizing the decorations. Meanwhile, local radio personalities and townsfolk juggle their own holiday mishaps, offering a sharply satirical yet affectionate portrait of small-town life.

The creative team includes Katie Ogden (stage manager), Lindsay Schmeling (costume and scenic designer), Melissa Andrews (lighting designer), and Josh Crawford (sound designer), with properties by Iza Bateman and technical direction by Michael Jurkovic.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with no show on Thanksgiving Day. A Pay-What-You-Can performance will be held on Friday, November 28.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors, military, and first responders, and $15 for patrons under 20. Tickets are available online at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling 901-726-4656.

A Tuna Christmas is presented in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc., with support from Dr. Thomas Ratliff, FedEx, ShowImages Displays, and Fish & Associates.