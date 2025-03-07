Playhouse on the Square Education Department Presents Open Enrollment for Spring Theatre School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse on the Square Education Department has announced open enrollment for Spring Theatre School.

Theatre School classes are designed to provide a fun and challenging experience for both the beginner and the experienced performer. Taught by local theatre professionals, classes allow students to develop and expand their performance skills, including character development, movement, and voice. Includes classes for both youth and adult students.

Youth Theatre School meets on consecutive Saturday mornings from March 29th - May 17th, 2025. This session spans eight weeks, which includes seven weeks of classwork/rehearsal, and an informal showcase performance for family and friends on the eighth week. Offerings include:

Acting K-2nd

Musical Theatre K-2nd

Acting 3rd-5th

Musical Theatre 3rd-5th

Technical Theatre 3rd-5th

Acting 6th-12th

Musical Theatre 6th-12th

Technical Theatre 6th-12th

Adult Theatre School meets on consecutive Monday nights from March 31st - May 19th, 2025. This session spans eight weeks, which includes seven weeks of classwork/rehearsal, and an informal showcase performance for family and friends on the eighth week. Offerings include:

Beginning Acting

Advanced Acting

Improv

Musical Theatre

For more information or to sign-up, please contact education@playhouseonthesquare.org

or visit our website

playhouseonthesquare.org/education.

