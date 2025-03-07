Playhouse on the Square Education Department Presents Open Enrollment for Spring Theatre School

Theatre School classes are designed to provide a fun and challenging experience for both the beginner and the experienced performer.
Playhouse on the Square Education Department has announced open enrollment for Spring Theatre School.
Theatre School classes are designed to provide a fun and challenging experience for both the beginner and the experienced performer. Taught by local theatre professionals, classes allow students to develop and expand their performance skills, including character development, movement, and voice. Includes classes for both youth and adult students.
Youth Theatre School meets on consecutive Saturday mornings from March 29th - May 17th, 2025. This session spans eight weeks, which includes seven weeks of classwork/rehearsal, and an informal showcase performance for family and friends on the eighth week. Offerings include:
Acting K-2nd
Musical Theatre K-2nd
Acting 3rd-5th
Musical Theatre 3rd-5th
Technical Theatre 3rd-5th
Acting 6th-12th
Musical Theatre 6th-12th
Technical Theatre 6th-12th
Adult Theatre School meets on consecutive Monday nights from March 31st - May 19th, 2025. This session spans eight weeks, which includes seven weeks of classwork/rehearsal, and an informal showcase performance for family and friends on the eighth week. Offerings include:
Beginning Acting
Advanced Acting
Improv
Musical Theatre
For more information or to sign-up, please contact education@playhouseonthesquare.org
or visit our website
playhouseonthesquare.org/education.
