Playhouse on the Square Announces Talkback Session with the Cast and Crew of NAT TURNER IN JERUSALEM

Join actors Marcus Cox, Donald Sutton and director, Lawrence Blackwell of Nat Turner in Jerusalem for an exclusive talkback about the production, Wednesday March 24th at 6:00pm. Ask your questions and engage in conversation with the team over Zoom.

Register at https://bit.ly/3eK0wQF to be a part of the conversation. The talkback will also be broadcast on Facebook Live. Available via Showtix4U.com, March 19-28, 2021.

When the sun rises, Nat Turner will face execution for leading the slave rebellion in Southampton, Virginia, August of 1831. Ready to crossover, Turner reckons his life with Attorney Thomas Gray, who seeks to journal Turner's account of the insurrection and if there will be more attacks. Davis' play is based on the true interactions of Thomas Gray and Turner prior to his execution. This examination of America's history with race reveals a disturbing resemblance to our present day.

Playhouse on the Square welcomes veteran director Lawrence Blackwell as director for the project. Blackwell has numerous credits as an actor and director at Hattiloo Theatre in Memphis, TN and also served as their Education Director for many years. Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member, Donald Sutton (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Tuck Everlasting) returns to the Playhouse stage as Thomas Gray, and Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox (Kinky Boots, Sweat), will embrace the role of Nat Turner.

Six performances of Nat Turner in Jerusalem will be available for streaming via www.showtix4u.com. To purchase a streaming ticket, patrons may visit their website, as well the theatre's website, www.playhouseonthesquare.org.

Patrons who have Playhouse on the Square subscriptions will be able to redeem those for a streaming ticket by calling the box office at (901) 726-4656. Arts Access members should call the box office for streaming ticket availability.