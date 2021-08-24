Playhouse On The Square to Present the Regional Premiere of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

When a demanding magazine editor-in-chief gets the opportunity to publish an essay written by a famous author, fact checking the sources is a routine afterthought. Unless you hire an eager Millennial focused on getting the facts right.

Two Memphis theatre legends, the 2020 Ostrander Eugart Yerian Award Winner Ann Marie Hall (Tuck Everlasting, Ragtime) and multi-time Ostrander Winner Greg Boller (1984, All Saints in the Old Colony) pair up against Playhouse on the Square Associate Company Member, Will Graber (Ivanka vs. Reality) in this fast paced comedy that bodes the question what is truth? Or, more importantly, who cares? A powerhouse cast deserves a powerhouse director and those duties belong to the well accomplished Robert Hetherington.

The Lifespan of a Fact opened to rave reviews, Off-Broadway at Studio 54, October, 2018 and ran for 12 weeks. The original juggernaut cast included Cherry Jones, Bobby Cannavale, and everybody's favorite boy wizard, Daniel Radcliffe. NewYorkTheatreGuide.com says, "The Lifespan of a Fact is so deliciously packed with comedy, it catches you off-guard and draws you in unknowingly."

The full cast and crew of The Lifespan of a Fact is as follows:

Cast

Jim Fingal - Will Graber

Emily Penrose - Ann Marie Hall

John D'Agata - Greg Boller

Crew

Director - Bob Hetherington

Stage Manager - Claire Young

Scenic Designer - Ryan Howell

Costume Designer - Lindsay Schmeling

Lighting Designer - Haley Northington

Sound Designer - Jason Eschhofen

Technical Director/Production Manager - Phillip Hughen

Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain. Sunday Matinees have a 2:00 pm curtain. The Circuit Playhouse is seating at 32% of its capacity and following local COVID-19 mitigation protocols, as suggested by the Shelby County Health Department. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #POTSTruth. Group rates available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend $27. Pay What You Can performance is September 23rd.