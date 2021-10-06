Playhouse On The Square Will Celebrate 53rd Birthday Online Next Month

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Special Events Super Sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch and Hospitality Sponsor Jeffery Mayhew, invite the Mid South to join them on Facebook November 19th from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm for a virtual birthday celebration entitled Press Play!

Enjoy past performances from the organization's unprecedented 52nd season and Playhouse on the Square at Home series, which streamed nationwide from January-July of 2021. Follow Playhouse on the Square staff and special guests as they visit Memphis area attractions that have partnered with the theatre for years. Then, groove to the music of local Memphis artists. Many of whom have shared their talents in the orchestra of many popular musicals performed at Playhouse on the Square over the past five decades.

This online virtual event will air on Facebook November 19, 2021 during the morning and afternoon. Leading up to the Playhouse on the Square revival production of Little Shop of Horrors. Opening November 12th and running until December 22nd on the Playhouse on the Square main stage. Patrons will be able to enjoy this event all in the safety of their home or mobile device!

The event is a fundraiser and will accept donations that go toward its general funding, online at www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Patrons also have the option of giving on a tiered $52 scale for special prizes, including a commemorative deck of Playhouse on the Square playing cards.

Visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org for additional event information and the Event Guide, detailing airtime for episodes.