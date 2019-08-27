Photo Flash: Inside ETC's 4th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival

Join Emerald Theatre Company as they begin their 23 season with our 4th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival. This years theme is "The Gift of Pride." How does one show pride, be prideful, is proud, LGBTQ pride, humane pride, a parents pride?

Emerald Theatre Company presented this prompt in a national writing contest this past year. Over 55 responses were submitted from playwrights throughout the US, Canada and as far away as New Zealand. The responses were so overwhelmingly clever and unique that we will produce 11 never before seen vignettes. The requirements: 10 minutes to perform, 10 pages maximum, no more than 3 characters. The one main requirement is that a box/gift must be given to a character or "present" on stage in each vignette. 11 entries were chosen to be produced. This event brings together 10 different directors and 21 actors from the Memphis theater scene for one weekend of memorable, never before produced works.



A Gift with Purchase written by Christopher Wiley, Palm Springs, California is the story of two gay men on Pride Day morning ten years into the future. They receive their allotted government medicine

