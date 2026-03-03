SEUSSICAL Returns to The Circuit Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Seussical will return to Playhouse on the Square this month. Performances run March 13th - April 12th, 2026. This beloved musical captures the essence of Dr. Seuss' characters in a magical production by Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. From Horton the Elephant to The Cat in the Hat and Jojo, it's a journey through themes of friendship and community. Set in vibrant scenes from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, it's perfect for families and offers endless opportunities to think of all the things that we can think.

Playhouse on the Square will continue its 2025/2026 season with this young audience favorite, directed and choreographed by Courtney Oliver*.

The complete cast and crew of Seussical is as follows:

THE CAST

The Cat in the Hat: Marc Gill*

Horton the Elephant: Drew Sinnard*

Jojo: Mara Rus

Gertrude McFuzz: Caroline Simpson*

Mayzie La Bird: Brooke Papritz*

Sour Kangaroo: Annie Freres

Mr Mayor: Brent Strauss

Mrs. Mayor: Mads Jackson*

ENSEMBLE

Josie Chavers* (Jojo understudy), Chad Fruscione* (Mr. Mayor understudy),

Amaya Hardin* (Gertrude understudy), Charles Hunter, Najah Johnson, Madilyn Mobbs,

Rose Scott* (Mrs. Mayor understudy), Alan Toney*

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director/Choreographer: Courtney Oliver*

Assistant Director: Bailee Michaels

Music Director: Tom Johnson

Stage Manager: Emma White

Lighting Designer: Petr William

Scenic Designer: Kiah Kayser

Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland

Props Designer: Iza Bateman

Sound Designer: Josh Crawford

Production Manager/Technical Director: Michael Jurkovic

*Playhouse on the Square Resident Company

Seussical opens March 13th at 7pm and runs through April 12th at The Circuit Playhouse. Public performances will run Thursday and Friday nights at 7pm. Saturday and Sunday will offer matinee public performances beginning at 2pm. This production's run time is approximately 60 minutes. Weekday student matinees are available for school groups and senior centers. Get more information at https://playhouseonthesquare.org/school-matiness-calendar-pots.

General admission tickets are $35, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $25, and children under 18 are only $15. Visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org or reach out to the Box Office at 901-726-4656 for more information. Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 12th, and the performance is Thursday, March 19th.