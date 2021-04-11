Petersburg Symphony Orchestra Will Perform a Free Community Concert in May

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will perform a free community concert on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 4:00 pm.

The concert will feature selections performed by the PSO String Quartet & PSO Woodwind Quintet & Bonefire Trombone Choir.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Beacon Theatre box office (401 N. Main Street, Hopewell, 23860, Monday - Friday, 10 am to 5 pm, (804)446-3457).

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, tickets are for specific seats in 2-person, socially distanced seating pods. Audience members are required to wear masks.

Some musical selections for the concert include:

String Quartet in C Major, K. 157 - Allegro, Presto (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart)

Excerpts from "The Four Seasons" (Antonio Vivaldi)

Country Club Rag (Scott Joplin)

Divertimento (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart)

St. Louis Blues, Metro Suite, Shenandoah (arr. Bill Holcombe)

Rustic Holiday (Paul Koepke)

Fanfare for Trombones (Andrew C. Fox)

Yorkshire Ballad (James Barnes)

El Gato Montes (Manuel Panella)

Achieved is the Glorious Work (Franz Joseph Haydn)

Learn more at https://www.petersburgsymphony.org/upcomingconcerts.html.