Orpheum Theater Provides Update on 2021 Season
The season will now start in September with The Band's Visit.
The Orpheum Theatre has gotten confirmation this week that the extended Broadway shutdown will continue to delay the national tours that come to the Orpheum and hundreds of other presenting theatres around the country.
The company is committed to bringing you the full and exciting Broadway season you expect, which will now start in September with The Band's Visit. The newly updated schedule for the season can be found below.
- The Band's Visit: Sept. 21-26, 2021
- Disney's The Lion King: Nov. 10-28, 2021 (optional season show)
- HAMILTON: Dec. 21, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022
- Hadestown: Feb. 1-6, 2022
- Tootsie: Feb. 15-20, 2022
- CATS: March 22-27, 2022 (optional season show)
- Mean Girls: April 26 - May 1, 2022
- Jesus Christ Superstar: June 28 - July 3, 2022
Learn more at https://orpheum-memphis.com/.