Orpheum Theater Provides Update on 2021 Season

The season will now start in September with The Band's Visit.

Jan. 18, 2021  

The Orpheum Theatre has gotten confirmation this week that the extended Broadway shutdown will continue to delay the national tours that come to the Orpheum and hundreds of other presenting theatres around the country.

The company is committed to bringing you the full and exciting Broadway season you expect, which will now start in September with The Band's Visit. The newly updated schedule for the season can be found below.

Learn more at https://orpheum-memphis.com/.




