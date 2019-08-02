Memphis Symphony to Hold Chorus Auditions

The Memphis Symphony Chorus is seeking vocalists to audition for the 2019-2020 season. This season's performances with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra will include performing several pieces for orchestra and chorus including some a cappella pieces in the symphony's new Stained Glass Series. In addition, we will be performing Handel's Messiah, Holiday Pops music, Carmina Burana, and Children of Adam, composed by Mason Bates.



Auditions will be held on: Sunday, August 11th beginning at 6 pm at the Balmoral Presbyterian Church, located at 6413 Quince Road. You must schedule an audition time by emailing info@memphissymphonychorus.org.



All vocal parts (Soprano, Alto, Tenor and Bass) are welcome to audition. You must be able to read music. Singers will be asked to sing several scales, the National Anthem in different keys, and then a short sight-singing exercise.



Audition details can be found at https://www.memphissymphonychorus.org/audition



Rehearsals are Mondays 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Balmoral Presbyterian Church - 6413 Quince Road. All vocalists are volunteers. Performances with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra are at the Cannon Center, GPAC, and area churches.



www.memphissymphonychorus.or





