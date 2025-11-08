MS. SSCROOGEWORTH: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Is 1st Black Female–Led Reimagining of the Dickens' Classic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Christmas, Memphis welcomes a historic first with Ms. Scroogeworth: A Christmas Musical, a bold, culturally resonant re-telling of A Christmas Carol that redefines what holiday theatre can be.

Performances are on Saturday, December 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 21 at 5 p.m. at the Riverside Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee.Created, written, directed, and produced by Tymika Chambliss-Williams, Ms. Scroogeworth stands as the first known U.S. theatrical production to center a Black female Scrooge-inspired lead, blending Broadway-style spectacle with the heart of Southern storytelling.

Set in modern-day Memphis, Ms. Scroogeworth follows Ebony Scroogeworth, a sharp-tongued CEO who built Worthy Industries on discipline, dominance, and ambition, but lost her joy along the way. When the Timeweavers of her Past, Present, and Future arrive, she's forced to confront the cost of her success and rediscover her humanity before time runs out.

While inspired by Dickens' timeless morality tale, this is an entirely original story built on that foundation, complete with original songs, orchestrations, and scores created exclusively for the production.

"This isn't just an adaptation; it's a reclamation," said Chambliss-Williams. "It's our story told through our rhythm, our faith, and our truth. Memphis deserves that kind of legacy on stage."

With live vocals, rich gospel harmonies, and cinematic choreography, Ms. Scroogeworth transforms the theatre into a full-scale holiday celebration. Audiences will also enjoy The Scroogeworth Holiday Market, a festive vendor showcase highlighting local small businesses, artisans, and creators throughout the show weekend.

"This is a new Memphis tradition," Chambliss-Williams adds. "And it's created, directed, and produced by a Black team. That representation matters."