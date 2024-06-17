MJ THE MUSICAL To Play The Orpheum Theatre This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Individual tickets for the smash-hit musical, MJ, will go on sale starting Friday, June 21 at 10am. MJ makes its Memphis premiere at the Orpheum September 17-22. Ticket prices start at $39.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Memphis in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London's West End…and now MJ is startin' somethin' in Memphis as it makes its premiere at the Orpheum in September 2024.

The current tour cast features Roman Banks (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) in the title role of ‘MJ'. Joining him in the First National Tour cast is Jamaal Fields-Green (MJ – Alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Bane Griffith (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Mary Kate Moore (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Marlon), Matt Loehr (Dave), Da'Von T. Moody (Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes Jojo Carmichael (Swing/ Assistant Dance Captain), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble), KellieDrobnick (Ensemble), Kyle Dupree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Ensemble), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Skye Jackson-Williams (Swing), Jacobi Kai (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Jordan Markus (MJ/Michael understudy), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu (Ensemble), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Ayla Stackhouse (Swing), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing) and Malcolm Miles Young (Randy Jackson/Ensemble).

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Victor Simonson. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Nicole Olson, Stage Manager Xavier Khan and Assistant Stage Managers Christopher K Anaya-Gorman and Lauren Taylor Winston. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin T. Scholl and Assistant Company Manager Bianca Jean-Charles.

Tickets

Tickets for the Memphis engagement will be available at the Orpheum box office (203 S. Main St.), Ticketmaster, by visiting orpheum-memphis.com, or by calling 901.525.3000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 901.529.4226 or emailing groups@orpheum-memphis.com.

Comments