Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY, February 3- 26

This timeless coming of age tale explores passage into womanhood, race and rituals in the 1960s south.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Hattiloo Theatre presents Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery, a play by Shay Youngblood, running February 3- 26, 2023.

The play follows "Daughter," the main character and 25-year-old narrator who shares memories of being raised by a community of women after losing her mother as a child..

Hattiloo is a 501(c)3 mission non-profit organization. Its mission is "to develop a Black theatre that is accessible to, relevant to, and reflective of a multicultural community." It produces shows that depict Black life and that transcend their entertainment value by giving audiences an authentic, cultural experience.

As the largest Black theatre in the Mid-South and one of a few free-standing Black theatres in the country, Hattiloo is a hub for national Black theatre training and convening, and our youth programs share this focus.




Playhouse On The Square To Present THE SCOTTSBORO BOYSPlayhouse On The Square To Present THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS
January 6, 2023

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Friends of Facing History and Ourselves, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust, Playhouse on the Square Season Sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch, and Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, present one of Kander and Ebb's final collaborations THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, running January 20 – February 19, 2023.
Romance And Swordplay Sweep The TN Shakespeare Co. Stage In CYRANO DE BERGERACRomance And Swordplay Sweep The TN Shakespeare Co. Stage In CYRANO DE BERGERAC
January 3, 2023

Tennessee Shakespeare Company brings the classically exquisite story of Cyrano de Bergerac to its Owen and Margaret Wellford Tabor Stage, featuring an expansive design team and cast of AEA actors that includes TSC's Producing Artistic Director Dan McCleary in the title role. 
IF PEKIN IS A DUCK, WHY AM I IN CHICAGO? World Premiere to Open at Playhouse on the Square in JanuaryIF PEKIN IS A DUCK, WHY AM I IN CHICAGO? World Premiere to Open at Playhouse on the Square in January
December 29, 2022

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, will present the winner of the 2021 NewWorks@TheWorks National Playwriting Competition: IF PEKIN IS A DUCK, WHY AM I IN CHICAGO?, written by: Ann E. Eskridge.
MACBETH Comes to Theatre Memphis Next YearMACBETH Comes to Theatre Memphis Next Year
December 28, 2022

Macbeth comes to Theatre Memphis in February 2023. Performances run February 3-19.
Tickets on Sale For AIN'T TOO PROUD at The OrpheumTickets on Sale For AIN'T TOO PROUD at The Orpheum
December 14, 2022

The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced that single tickets for the Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, go on sale Wednesday, December 14 at 10am.
