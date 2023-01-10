Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY, February 3- 26

Hattiloo Theatre presents Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery, a play by Shay Youngblood, running February 3- 26, 2023.

The play follows "Daughter," the main character and 25-year-old narrator who shares memories of being raised by a community of women after losing her mother as a child..

This timeless coming of age tale explores passage into womanhood, race and rituals in the 1960s south.

Hattiloo is a 501(c)3 mission non-profit organization. Its mission is "to develop a Black theatre that is accessible to, relevant to, and reflective of a multicultural community." It produces shows that depict Black life and that transcend their entertainment value by giving audiences an authentic, cultural experience.

As the largest Black theatre in the Mid-South and one of a few free-standing Black theatres in the country, Hattiloo is a hub for national Black theatre training and convening, and our youth programs share this focus.