Hattiloo Theatre Presents SAY IT LOUD Virtual Black History Speech Series

Hattiloo Theatre has announced Say It Loud, a free virtual Black History speech series. The series will run from February 2, 2021.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, a notable Memphian will deliver an introduction of a historical Black leader, whose words will then be brought to life by an actor and streamed live from Hattiloo's mainstage.

The Say It Loud series will feature historic speeches from Congressman John Lewis, Lorraine Hansberry, Booker T. Washington, Fannie Lou Hamer, Shirley Chisholm, Dick Gregory, Marcus Garvey, and Mary McLeod Bethune.

Learn more about the lineup and get tickets at https://hattiloo.org/say-it-loud/.