HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL to Play at Orpheum Theatre

Memphis has its eyes on Hamilton as the second national touring cast plays Orpheum Theatre July 9-28.

From the creative team behind the Tony Award-winning In The Heights comes a wildly inventive new musical about the scrappy young immigrant who forever changed America: Alexander Hamilton. Tony and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda wields his pen and took the stage in the original Broadway company as the unlikely founding father determined to make his mark on a new nation as hungry and ambitious as he is.

From bastard orphan to Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to Treasury head who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Eliza Hamilton, and lifelong Hamilton friend and foe, Aaron Burr, all attend this revolutionary tale of America's fiery past told through the sounds of the ever-changing nation we've become. Tony Award nominee Thomas Kail directs this new musical about taking your shot, speaking your mind, and turning the world upside down.

The blockbuster musical features: Joseph Morales as "Alexander Hamilton," Nik Walker as "Aaron Burr," Erin Clemons as "Eliza Hamilton," Ta'Rea Campbell as "Angelica Schuyler," Marcus Choi as "George Washington," Elijah Malcomb as "John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton," Fergie Philippe as "Hercules Mulligan/James Madison," Kyle Scatliffe as "Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson," Nyla Sostre as "Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds," and Jon Patrick Walker as "King George."

For the complete cast and more information about Hamilton, tap here.





