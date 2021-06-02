Get Your Wine On In-Person In July at Playhouse On The Square

The 14th Annual Great Wine Performances, Playhouse on the Square's trivia and wine tasting event, returns to the theatre's parking lot with an "Under the Big Top" theme. The event takes place Tuesday, July 27th at 6:00 pm.

Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org and by calling the box office, (901) 726-4656. The theatre's last in-person event was November 2019, celebrating the organization's 50th anniversary. Due to COVID-19 and the city's Safer at Home orders, the theatre cancelled it's yearly fundraiser, The Original Art Auction and adjusted their fundraising events to digital platforms in 2020.

This fun and funky fundraiser brings 10 exciting shows to life and pairs them with 10 different wines to create an evening guests won't soon forget! Characters in full costume will describe the wines. As patrons sip, they get the chance to test their theatrical knowledge for a slew of wonderful prizes.

The 14th Annual Great Wine Performances will be held, for the first time ever, outdoors "Under the Big Top!" in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot! Get out and mingle again, guessing these 10 carnival-themed shows while enjoying some incredible wines at a safer outdoor distance. Playhouse on the Square is excited to provide a truly unique wine-tasting experience while still observing COVID-19 safety precautions.

For additional information, visit the website at www.playhouseonthesquare.org.