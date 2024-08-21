Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Reveals New Executive Board

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Circuit Playhouse Inc. has announced its new Board President and Executive Board. The full lineup is as follows:

Board President: Lisa Williams

Board Vice President: Allison Prescott

Board Secretary: Vic Price

Board Treasurer: Susan Coursan-Smith

At Large: Scott Lewis

At Large: Sharon Younger

More about the Circuit Playhouse, Inc. 24/25 President:

Lisa is a native Memphian, and a graduate of Overton High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. It’s there where a lifelong appreciation for the arts was fostered and would begin to color her career choices.

She attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where she studied communications and theatre. She earned a Bachelor's in Theatre Performance from Mizzou and went on to work in the theatre industry in Minnesota and New Jersey. Lisa returned to Memphis to complete a Master's in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations degree at the University of Memphis.

Lisa has more than 14 years of experience in marketing and public relations and has specialized in nonprofit communications. She has previously held posts at Playhouse on the Square and Hemline Tailored Brand Strategies, and served as the Communications Director for the nonprofit, City Leadership, managing content for the Choose901 campaign. Her passion for the advancement of Memphis and for storytelling have led her to Seeding Success where she is currently Director of Communications.

She lives in Midtown with her husband James, their daughter Nola, and their dog Dino.

For the full list of current board members, please visit the Playhouse on the Square website at www.playhouseonthesquare.org.

Comments