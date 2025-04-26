CHICKEN AND BISCUITS Comes to The Circuit Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The regional premiere of Chicken and Biscuits is coming to the Circuit Playhouse. The show opens on May 9 and runs through June 1, 2025. Curtis C. Jackson will be directing the piece.

Can Baneatta and Beverly, two sisters at odds, set aside their differences to honor their father’s memory? It’s a challenging task, especially when Beverly arrives at the chapel flaunting her ostentatious blessings. Meanwhile, Baneatta’s son brings his anxious Jewish boyfriend, anticipating his mother’s disapproval, and Beverly’s daughter persists with probing questions. Despite efforts by Baneatta’s pastor husband to ease tensions, a shocking family secret is revealed during the service that forces the sisters to confront a truth that could either mend their fractured relationship or drive them further apart.

Cast includes Monette McLin, Marc Gill*, Charles Edward Hunter III*, Hunter Steele, Hiawatha Jackson, Ann Marie Gains, Ashley Sadé, RaKaela Thompson*, and Ashley Betts and Jordan Danyel as swings.

Chicken & Biscuits runs May 9 through June 1 at The Circuit Playhouse. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00pm and at 2:00pm on Sundays.

Comments