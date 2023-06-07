DON'T HYDROPLACE Comes to Playhouse on the Square

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, presents Don’t Hydroplane. Performances run July 7th – July 23rd, 2023 as part of NewWorks@TheWorks at Overton Square Performing Arts District 2085 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38104.

Tickets are available now at Click Here or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.

Winner of the 2022 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition, Don’t Hydroplane, a new comedy, follows a family as they navigate the difficult task of finding a final resting place for their loved one. Despite Annagram and Betty Queen’s careful planning, the sisters soon discover that the process is anything but easy.

*Audiences should note that the production features mild adult language and suggestive adult situations.

Director, Cleavon Meabon, IV (Scottsboro Boys), returns to Playhouse on the Square in his directorial debut for the new comedy

Playhouse on the Square opens their momentous Season 55 with a world premiere original piece headlined by Sally Stover (Roe), POTS Resident Company Member Curtis C. Jackson (If Pekin Is A Duck, Why Am I In Chicago?), and Cary Vaughn (9 to 5).

The complete cast and crew of Don’t Hydroplane is as follows:

THE CAST:

Annagram Woodard: Martha Jones

Betty Queen Petty: Sally Stover

Karry Matlock: Curtis C. Jackson*

Jesse Woodard: Cary Vaughn

Everly Primm: Michael Claybourne

Laura Leigh: Lena Wallace-Black

Greek Chorus (Ensemble): Irene Crist, Teqosha White, Josiah Hoss, Collin Siddell

THE CREATIVE TEAM:

Director: Cleavon Meabon, IV

Stage Manager: Emiko James

Scenic Designer: Johnathan Cross

Lighting Designer: Molly Heal

Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland

Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford

Production Manager: Phillip Hughen

Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic

* Resident Company Member

Don’t Hydroplane runs July 7th through July 23rd at NewWorks@TheWorks. Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain and with a 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #DontHydroplane901. Group rates are available.

Season 55 will offer patrons new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are $25. The Pay-What-You-Can performance is Thursday, July 13th.

For questions and booking, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, CJ Thomas (901) 937-6496.