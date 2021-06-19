Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEOS: Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Launches Malaysian Composers Series

The series is a digital audio collection that features 11 orchestral works by Malaysian composers and previously was performed by the MPO.

Jun. 19, 2021  

The Malaysian Composers Series - Vol. 1 is a digital audio collection that features 11 orchestral works by Malaysian composers and previously was performed by the MPO.

Together with the Malaysian Composers Collective (MCC), this collaborative effort is to provide a platform for the Malaysian composers to showcase their artistry on a prestigious stage and nurturing the talents to continue to grow and shine.

Watch the full series in the playlist below!


