VIDEO: The International School of Kuala Lumpur Hosts Jazz Night 2021

The International School of Kuala Lumpur recently hosted Jazz Night 2021. The event took place on Friday, Feb 26 from 3:30 - 4:45am EST.

ISKL's annual Jazz Night went virtual featuring the ISKL Singers and ISKL Jazz Combo.

The organization held the event as a fundraiser, to help raise money for the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre this year in hopes to lend a hand to the local performing arts community.

To donate visit: bit.ly/iskljazznight

Watch the full event below!