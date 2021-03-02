VIDEO: The International School of Kuala Lumpur Hosts Jazz Night 2021
ISKL's annual Jazz Night went virtual featuring the ISKL Singers and ISKL Jazz Combo.
The International School of Kuala Lumpur recently hosted Jazz Night 2021. The event took place on Friday, Feb 26 from 3:30 - 4:45am EST.
ISKL's annual Jazz Night went virtual featuring the ISKL Singers and ISKL Jazz Combo.The organization held the event as a fundraiser, to help raise money for the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre this year in hopes to lend a hand to the local performing arts community.
To donate visit: bit.ly/iskljazznight
Watch the full event below!