VIDEO: The International School of Kuala Lumpur Hosts Jazz Night 2021

ISKL's annual Jazz Night went virtual featuring the ISKL Singers and ISKL Jazz Combo.

Mar. 2, 2021  

The International School of Kuala Lumpur recently hosted Jazz Night 2021. The event took place on Friday, Feb 26 from 3:30 - 4:45am EST.

The organization held the event as a fundraiser, to help raise money for the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre this year in hopes to lend a hand to the local performing arts community.

To donate visit: bit.ly/iskljazznight

Watch the full event below!


