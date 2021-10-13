VIDEO: Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center Presents VOICE STARS: KONSERT 1

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center recently presented the first concert in its VOICE STARS series. This concert featured the 15 contestants who are disabled of different categories from Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei, battling for the first time.

VOICE STARS is the first online reality show and international singing competition for the disabled, lead by a team of blind youths, organised by the Youth Development Committee of the Society of the Blind in Malaysia (YDCSBM), supported by The Actors Studio & The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac) and Leo Club of Kuala Lumpur Central.

