The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Closes Through January 26

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre has to close its doors yet again to comply with the Movement Control Order from 13 - 26 January 2021.

The company wrapped up its first and last production recording for 2021 yesterday.

During the MCO period, all staff will be working from home, all shows will be postponed indefinitely, and all Academy classes will proceed as planned online

CrafRoasters will be open for take-away or delivery (Tue - Sun, 10am - 6pm) via http://craf.alacarte.my or Grab.

Post-MCO venue booking / enquiries: fill in https://bit.ly/hireourvenue_enquiry

For more information, e-mail:

Box Office: jennifer@klpac.org

Academy: academy@klpac.org

Venue Hire: lawrence@klpac.org

PR / Marketing: maggie@klpac.org; vishallini@klpac.org

Donations / Sponsorship: yuemay@klpac.org; ian@klpac.org