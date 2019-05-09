THE MAY 9 Comes to Damansara Performing Arts Center Through 5/18

THE MAY 9 SHOW is playing at Malaysia's Damansara Performing Arts Center through May 18, 2019.

As the country celebrates, debates and bemoans the anniversary of May 9th Instant Café asks.

Exactly one year ago Malaysia made history by voting out the old and, well, voting in the even older. Hooray! And exactly one year later Malaysia will see history being made again: It's a brand new Instant Cafe Show! That's right, Instant Cafe is back to answer today's burning questions like, why do we still have a Sedition Act, why persecute women for marching, where did I put my glasses, I mean, they were right here, and does this curry taste "fishy" to you as well?

For tickets and more information, please visit http://www.dpac.com.my/page/ticket/tickets/view/2019-05-17.html





