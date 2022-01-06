STRENGTH Photography Exhibition is Now at PJPAC

We all saw our lives changed in the blink of an eye during these challenging years of the global pandemic, and yet we always find ourselves emerging stronger than ever as we put our best foot forward with refreshed ideas, motivations and new-found courage.



'Strength', a photo exhibition by Women Photographers Malaysia is a visual initiative that implores women photographers to embark upon a journey of discovery through a sea of avenues from which courage and perseverance can be found through visual interpretation.

The exhibit runs through 16 January.

Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=29