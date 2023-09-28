SASANA HIGH SCHOOL EURYTHMY THEATRE Comes to PJPAC This Weekend

Performances run 29-30 September, 2023.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

PJPAC's EURYTHMY THEATRE show will focus on several aspects of THE LORD OF THE RINGS: friendship, the struggle between good and evil, the abuse of power, the preservation of nature, and the search for spiritual knowledge. With the guidance of a storyteller, we will follow Frodo on his journey to destroy the Ring in the Mountain of Fire. Throughout the performance, we will encounter the Black Riders on Weathertop Mountain, as well as Sméagol, Treebeard, Gandalf, Strider, and many other beloved characters.

EURYTHMY, an art form created in 1920, combined with the art of drama will bring the story to life through its unique combination of music, movement and speech.

While we have condensed the well-known story of THE LORD OF THE RINGS, it remains accessible to those who are unfamiliar with the original, and fans of the series will have a fresh experience with the beauty of EURYTHMY and our focus on Frodo's journey to the LAND OF SHADOW AND DARKNESS.

What is Eurythmy?

Eurythmy is an art of creating harmonious movement in space through music and speech. It goes beyond traditional dance by using movements that represent words, emotions, and the qualities of nature. In Eurythmy, every gesture and coordination with others on stage carries deep meaning, allowing for the creation of beautiful and meaningful performances. It develops physical coordination, rhythm, and balance while nurturing creativity and imagination. Eurythmy offers a transformative experience, for both the performer and the audience.




Recommended For You