SANG KANCIL & THE DRAGON KING Comes to PJPAC in February

Performances run 29 February - 10 March.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a spellbinding, heartwarming musical suited for both the young and the young at heart!

From the creative minds behind ‘Sepet The Musical’ and ‘Melur The Musical’, ‘Sang Kancil & The Dragon King’ marries the magic of childhood with the power of imagination.

Set in a colourful playground in TTDI, we meet Ben, an ordinary schoolboy with an extraordinary talent for painting. Ben loves the playground and is heartbroken when he finds out that it is soon to be demolished and replaced with a concrete monster: a condominium! 

On the eve of the playground's demolition, magic unfolds as Ben is transformed into Sang Kancil, a clever little mousedeer! He is faced with several mischievous characters — a terrifying tiger, a couple of crazy crocodiles, and ultimately, amidst the vibrant Lunar New Year celebrations, a grumpy Dragon King determined to dampen spirits by bringing rain.

Ben must muster his newfound courage and artistic skills to win over the Dragon King, transform back into a human boy and, perhaps, even save the playground! Will he do it in time? Join us to find out!

A true celebration of creativity, childhood and courage, ‘Sang Kancil & The Dragon King’ promises to be an exciting Malaysian adventure for all. Interactive and spectacular, Ben's story is a treasure chest of joyous lessons, each reminding you to awaken the child within. 

Directed and Written by Shafeeq Shajahan

Music by Shafeeq Shajahan

Music Direction by Ji Yong and Irena Taib

Choreographer: Riena Aisya

Band: Mariamlisa, Ji Yong, Alan

Produced by Su En Hoh

Starring: Joshua Anthony Gui, Putrina Rafie, Phraveen Arikiah

Suitable for: Ages 4+ (but really for both the young and the young at heart!)

Run-time: 70 minutes, with no interval




