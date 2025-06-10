PETER PAN Comes to PJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A magical tale about a boy who never grew up. Come watch “Peter Pan”, performed by the bright young stars of THE STORY BOOK Academy! Featuring an all-child cast aged 4 to 9, this enchanting production invites you to journey to Neverland.

Cheer for Peter, Wendy, and the Lost Boys as they soar through thrilling escapades — but beware! Captain Hook and his mischievous pirates are never far behind.

Cast & Creative Info

Presented and produced by THE STORY BOOK Academy.

Cast: Sebastian as Peter Pan, Abigail as Wendy, Alisha as Captain Hook, Magali as John, Zaky as Michael, James as Smee, Sharleez as Tinker Bell, Nael as Red Indian Chief and Skunk, Nina as Princess Tiger Lily, Kiyara as Rabbit, Caroline as Cubby and Aysha as Crocodile. Narrated by Teo Kgia Loong.

