Now Theatre Presents DANCE ON CAMERA

Screenings take place October 24 at 8:30 AM EDT and October 25 at 3 AM EDT.

Organised by MyDance Alliance, Dance on Camera is a choreographic platform for dance video making. This screening will present 18 dance videos created by 19 participants who have attended two online workshops and six previews under the guidance of Faillul Adam and JS Wong, with guest mentors Hsiao-yin Peng (Taiwan), Bilqis Hijjas, and Simon Ang Kok Yew.

Screenings take place October 24 at 8:30 AM EDT and October 25 at 3 AM EDT.

Featuring:

Alisya Razman

Douglas Philip Labadin

Fahezul Azri Suhaimi

Foo I-Wei

Hii Ing Fung

Hwa Wei-An

Joy Ong Yi Jing

Joise Goh Jou Zhi

Lim Paik Yin

Mamad Hj. Samsudin

Moch Jack Zhong

Mohd Zulkarnain bin Zuber

Nicholas Lai Kah Chun

Olyvia Loo Yin Hui

Silver Yee

Sim Hoi Ling

Teh Tian Yoon

Wong Yieng Zhu

Yee Sue Ki

Learn more on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/752465858666037/.

Shows View More Malaysia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You