Now Theatre Presents DANCE ON CAMERA
Screenings take place October 24 at 8:30 AM EDT and October 25 at 3 AM EDT.
Organised by MyDance Alliance, Dance on Camera is a choreographic platform for dance video making. This screening will present 18 dance videos created by 19 participants who have attended two online workshops and six previews under the guidance of Faillul Adam and JS Wong, with guest mentors Hsiao-yin Peng (Taiwan), Bilqis Hijjas, and Simon Ang Kok Yew.
Featuring:
Alisya Razman
Douglas Philip Labadin
Fahezul Azri Suhaimi
Foo I-Wei
Hii Ing Fung
Hwa Wei-An
Joy Ong Yi Jing
Joise Goh Jou Zhi
Lim Paik Yin
Mamad Hj. Samsudin
Moch Jack Zhong
Mohd Zulkarnain bin Zuber
Nicholas Lai Kah Chun
Olyvia Loo Yin Hui
Silver Yee
Sim Hoi Ling
Teh Tian Yoon
Wong Yieng Zhu
Yee Sue Ki
Learn more on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/752465858666037/.