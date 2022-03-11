KLPAC Orchestra Returns This Weekend

After a two-year hiatus, the klpac Orchestra is making an exciting comeback by joining hands with the Wicked Music People to bring you "Baroque Elegance" under the baton of Music Director and Resident Conductor Lee Kok Leong.

Begin rehearsals in early January with a team of 45 musicians, "Baroque Elegance" opens with a piece published more than 300 years ago, Arcangelo Corelli's Concerto Grosso Op.6 No. 4. The programme then moves on to an all-time Baroque favourite, Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons which features four talented solo violinists - Dorothy Kay, Keng Xin Tian, Ham Kay Lyn and Andrea Sim.

There is another star of the Baroque period - not in the form of a composer or composition but in the form of a stringed keyboard instrument known as a harpsichord. A rarity in Malaysia, audiences can hear one specially built by the Wicked Music People performed live by Early Music expert Dr Chang Yi-Li who will be playing Johann Sebastian Bach's Harpsichord Concerto in D minor BWV 1052, 1st Movement.

The concert ends with another piece by Antonio Vivaldi called L'estro Armonico No. 8. This double concerto features klpac Orchestra's long-time Concertmistress and member, Lee Hai Lin, who is also part of the Wicked Music People along with fellow violinist Kenneth Lim.

